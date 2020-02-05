Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.
An ACC battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 13-8 overall and 10-3 at home, while Pitt is 14-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. Notre Dame has won each of its last two games and is 5-1 against the spread in its last six. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has won three of its last five games. The Fighting Irish are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame:
- Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -5.5
- Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame over-under: 139.5 points
- Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame money line: Notre Dame -256, Pittsburgh +208
What you need to know about Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish were able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, winning 80-72. It was another big night for Notre Dame's forward John Mooney, who posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Mooney has now recorded a double-double in 14 of his last 15 games, and he enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 16.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
In addition, Notre Dame has dominated the Panthers at home. In fact, the Fighting Irish are 9-4 in their last 13 home games against Pittsburgh.
What you need to know about Pittsburgh
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 62-57 on Sunday. Pittsburgh's guard Au'Diese Toney did his thing and dropped a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. And while the Panthers have won just two of their last 20 games on the road, Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 against the spread in its last seven meetings against Notre Dame.
The Panthers are led by guard Justin Champagnie, who's averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds as a freshman. Champagnie has scored double-digit points in three of his last four outings, and he'll look to take advantage of a Notre Dame defense that's giving up 68.7 points per game, which ranks 164th in the nation.
How to make Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks
The model has simulated Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brawl breaks out at women's CBB game
The fight will likely result in suspensions
-
Court Report: Murray State rules OVC
Matt Norlander's weekly college hoops tour also has an update on a projected first round NBA...
-
Top Picks: Three college best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan St. falls again
Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. ISU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State...
-
Villanova vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Butler game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home