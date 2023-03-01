The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers will try to extend their hot stretch when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. Pittsburgh has won eight of its last nine games and can clinch at least a share of the regular season ACC title with a win over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is riding a seven-game losing streak following its 66-58 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread: Notre Dame +4.5

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 142 points

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh money line: Notre Dame +152, Pittsburgh -180

Why Notre Dame can cover

Pittsburgh is playing just its third game as a ranked team since 2016, and it is a half-game ahead of Miami in the ACC title chase, so the Panthers are dealing with a lot of pressure on Wednesday night. They have not won a conference title since winning the Big East in 2011, and they have a meeting with the Hurricanes coming up on Saturday. Notre Dame has been competitive during its losing skid, with its last seven setbacks coming by an average of 6.1 points per game.

Top 100 recruit Ven-Allen Lubin had career highs in points (19) and rebounds (8) against Wake Forest on Saturday. He has averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 67.5% from the floor since joining the starting lineup on Feb. 8. In addition, the Fighting Irish have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh jumped into the top 25 after winning eight of its last nine games, giving the Panthers a lead over Miami in the race for the ACC title. They have completely flipped their program around after going 11-21 (6-14 ACC) last year. They have a trio of fifth-year players who transferred to Pittsburgh, led by forward Blake Hinson's 15.8 points per game.

Shooting guard Greg Elliott is averaging 11.2 points, while point guard Nelly Cummings is adding 11.0 points and 5.0 assists. Notre Dame is amid one of its worst seasons in program history, coming within two losses of the school record (21). The Fighting Irish are playing without guard JJ Starling (knee) and Marcus Hammond (toe) could miss this game as well.

