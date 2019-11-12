Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pittsburgh and Robert Morris. Here are the results:
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris is 0-2 while Pittsburgh is 1-1. Robert Morris ended last year third in the Northeast and made it to the second round of the CIT, while Pittsburgh ended up 14th in the ACC. The Panthers, who knocked off Florida State in their opener but then dropped a game to Nicholls, are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It's been a tough start to the season for Robert Morris after it dropped a 67-60 matchup against Marshall in its opener and then got blown out 92-57 against Notre Dame over the weekend. Guard Josh Williams has been one bright spot with 17 points per game, but he hasn't gotten much help. Only one other player, forward Yannis Mendy (11 ppg), is averaging double-digit scoring thus far.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Pittsburgh fell 75-70 to Nicholls in its last outing. Perimeter defense is certainly a concern for the Panthers after Nicholls, who was listed as an 18.5-point underdog, nailed 11 3-pointers in that upset. Pitt has gotten solid scoring production from guard Ryan Murphy (20.5 ppg), but turnovers have been an issue in the backcourt. Murphy and guards Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens are all averaging at least 3.5 turnovers per game -- a number they'll need to cut down on to get the cover on Tuesday.
So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5-star guard Thompson commits to Kansas
Thompson, a combo guard from Tulsa, commits to Kansas on CBS Sports HQ
-
Memphis vs. Oregon odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Memphis vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis faces Oregon
Penny Hardaway's Tigers plan to use Wiseman, who has been called 'likely ineligible' by the...
-
Duke vs. Central Arkansas odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Central Arkansas vs Duke game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Evansville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Evansville game 10,000...
-
Appalachian St vs. ECU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Appalachian State vs. East Carolina...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...