Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-2; Rutgers 6-1
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, RU took down the Massachusetts Minutemen 82-57 last Friday. No one put up better numbers for the Scarlet Knights than G Geo Baker, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points.
As for Pitt, Pitt has more to be thankful for after their game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Pitt also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 72-59 over Northwestern. The Panthers got double-digit scores from four players: G Justin Champagnie (21), G Trey McGowens (15), G Xavier Johnson (11), and F Eric Hamilton (10).
The Scarlet Knights aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Scarlet Knights to 6-1 and the Panthers to 6-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when RU and the Panthers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. MSU pick, live stream
Red-hot Michigan heads to Louisville to take on the top-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday night
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Michigan
Juwan Howard's Wolverines went from unranked to nationally relevant in the span of a week
-
Duke vs. Michigan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Michigan odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Michigan game 10,000...
-
FSU vs. Indiana odds, picks, CBB sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Indiana vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
Georgetown losing 2 players to transfer
Two other Georgetown players were named in the court documents; Akinjo was not
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...