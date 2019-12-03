Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-2; Rutgers 6-1

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, RU took down the Massachusetts Minutemen 82-57 last Friday. No one put up better numbers for the Scarlet Knights than G Geo Baker, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points.

As for Pitt, Pitt has more to be thankful for after their game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Pitt also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 72-59 over Northwestern. The Panthers got double-digit scores from four players: G Justin Champagnie (21), G Trey McGowens (15), G Xavier Johnson (11), and F Eric Hamilton (10).

The Scarlet Knights aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Scarlet Knights to 6-1 and the Panthers to 6-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when RU and the Panthers clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.