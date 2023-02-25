Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Syracuse 16-12; Pittsburgh 20-8
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Pitt beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 76-68 on Tuesday. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (22), forward Blake Hinson (19), center Federiko Federiko (14), and guard Jamarius Burton (12). Hinson had some trouble finding his footing against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse ended up a good deal behind the Clemson Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 91-73. One thing holding 'Cuse back was the mediocre play of guard Joseph Girard III, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 20-8 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 16-12. If Pitt want to win on Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's guard Judah Mintz, who had 23 points, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won nine out of their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Pittsburgh 84 vs. Syracuse 82
- Jan 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh 64 vs. Syracuse 53
- Jan 11, 2022 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pittsburgh 96 vs. Syracuse 76
- Jan 06, 2021 - Pittsburgh 63 vs. Syracuse 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Syracuse 72 vs. Pittsburgh 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Syracuse 69 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Syracuse 73 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Feb 02, 2019 - Syracuse 65 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - Syracuse 74 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Jan 27, 2018 - Syracuse 60 vs. Pittsburgh 55
- Jan 16, 2018 - Syracuse 59 vs. Pittsburgh 45
- Feb 11, 2017 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 07, 2017 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 66
- Mar 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. Syracuse 52
- Dec 30, 2015 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 61