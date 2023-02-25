Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Syracuse 16-12; Pittsburgh 20-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Pitt beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 76-68 on Tuesday. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (22), forward Blake Hinson (19), center Federiko Federiko (14), and guard Jamarius Burton (12). Hinson had some trouble finding his footing against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse ended up a good deal behind the Clemson Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 91-73. One thing holding 'Cuse back was the mediocre play of guard Joseph Girard III, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 20-8 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 16-12. If Pitt want to win on Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's guard Judah Mintz, who had 23 points, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won nine out of their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.