Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Syracuse 16-12; Pittsburgh 20-8

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Panthers beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 76-68 on Tuesday. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (22), forward Blake Hinson (19), center Federiko Federiko (14), and guard Jamarius Burton (12). Blake Hinson's performance made up for a slower game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse lost to the Clemson Tigers on the road by a decisive 91-73 margin. Guard Joseph Girard III wasn't much of a difference maker for 'Cuse; Girard III finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 20-8 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 16-12. If the Panthers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's guard Judah Mintz, who had 23 points, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.60

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won nine out of their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.