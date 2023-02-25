Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Syracuse 16-12; Pittsburgh 20-8
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Panthers beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 76-68 on Tuesday. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (22), forward Blake Hinson (19), center Federiko Federiko (14), and guard Jamarius Burton (12). Blake Hinson's performance made up for a slower game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse lost to the Clemson Tigers on the road by a decisive 91-73 margin. Guard Joseph Girard III wasn't much of a difference maker for 'Cuse; Girard III finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 20-8 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 16-12. If the Panthers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Orange's guard Judah Mintz, who had 23 points, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.60
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Syracuse have won nine out of their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Pittsburgh 84 vs. Syracuse 82
- Jan 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh 64 vs. Syracuse 53
- Jan 11, 2022 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pittsburgh 96 vs. Syracuse 76
- Jan 06, 2021 - Pittsburgh 63 vs. Syracuse 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Syracuse 72 vs. Pittsburgh 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Syracuse 69 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Syracuse 73 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Feb 02, 2019 - Syracuse 65 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - Syracuse 74 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Jan 27, 2018 - Syracuse 60 vs. Pittsburgh 55
- Jan 16, 2018 - Syracuse 59 vs. Pittsburgh 45
- Feb 11, 2017 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 07, 2017 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 66
- Mar 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. Syracuse 52
- Dec 30, 2015 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 61