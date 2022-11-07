Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Pittsburgh

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the UT Martin Skyhawks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Petersen Events Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Pitt (11-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. UT Martin struggled last year, too, ending up 8-22.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers were 348th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the team coming up with only 61.5 on average (bottom 100%). UT Martin experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 41.50% of their shots, making them 43rd worst (bottom 88%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.