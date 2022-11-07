Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Pittsburgh

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Petersen Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Skyhawks (8-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Pitt struggled last year, too, ending up 11-21.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: UT Martin could only manage to knock down 41.50% of their shots, making them 43rd worst (bottom 88%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. Pitt experienced some struggles of their own as they were 348th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 61.5 on average (bottom 100%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.