Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Virginia @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Virginia 18-7; Pittsburgh 15-12

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers haven't won a matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers since Jan. 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Pitt and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Petersen Events Center. Pitt staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Virginia skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

On Tuesday, the Panthers lost to the Florida State Seminoles on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Au'Diese Toney (15), guard Xavier Johnson (12), forward Terrell Brown (11), and guard Justin Champagnie (11).

Meanwhile, Virginia didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 78-65. Guard Braxton Key and forward Jay Huff were among the main playmakers for Virginia as the former had 17 points along with six rebounds and four blocks and the latter had 14 points along with eight boards and three blocks.

Pitt is now 15-12 while the Cavaliers sit at 18-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pitt enters the contest with only 64.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But Virginia is even better: they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.6. We'll see if that edge gives Virginia a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.99

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 108

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last six games against Pittsburgh.