Who's Playing

Virginia @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Virginia 10-2; Pittsburgh 10-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Virginia Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2017. Pitt and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Pitt proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt capped 2022 off with a 76-74 victory over UNC. Guard Jamarius Burton took over for Pitt, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Cavaliers proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia wrapped up 2022 with a 74-56 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kihei Clark (15), forward Jayden Gardner (14), guard Armaan Franklin (11), and forward Kadin Shedrick (11).

Pitt is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 10-4 and Virginia to 10-2. Burton will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 31 points in addition to six rebounds this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Virginia's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.