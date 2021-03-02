The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are 9-10 overall and 6-6 at home, while Wake Forest is 6-13 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Demon Deacons have won six of the last 10 meetings head-to-head but the programs have split those games against the spread 5-5.

Both teams have been slightly profitable for their backers this season, with Wake Forest turning in a 10-8 record against the number while Pitt has gone 10-8-1. The Panthers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 136.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread: Pittsburgh -5.5

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest over-under: 136 points

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest money line: Pittsburgh -230, Wake Forest +190

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers fell 65-62 to the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Pitt, who fell 74-73 when the teams previously met in February. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Femi Odukale, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The freshman guard from Brooklyn has received more meaningful playing time of late and played a whopping 38 minutes in the loss to NC State. Justin Champagnie also turned in his seventh double-double in the last eight games with 15 points and 12 rebounds and he's now averaging 18.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this year.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was blown out by a final score of 84-46 on Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The top scorer for Wake Forest was guard Jonah Antonio (12 points). The Demon Deacons shot just 27.3 percent from the floor in the loss and shot just 25.5 percent in their previous loss to the Clemson Tigers.

Wake Forest got away with a 76-75 win during a previous meeting with Pittsburgh in January. The Demon Deacons hit 15 3-pointers in that matchup with Ismael Massoud knocking down eight triples on his way to 31 points.

The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have home-court advantage and Massoud hasn't reached double-figures in his last eight games.

