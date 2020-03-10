Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by proven model on 75-53 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh matchup 10,000 times.
The Demon Deacons are looking for a replay of the previous matchup when 12th-seeded Wake Forest takes on the No. 13 seed Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday afternoon to begin the 2020 ACC Tournament. Wake Forest (13-17) won the first meeting 69-65 on Jan. 4, shooting 46.7 percent from the field while holding Pittsburgh (15-16) to 39 percent.
The Demon Deacons were blown out by NC State 84-64 on Friday, but they can earn a rematch against the fifth-seeded Wolfpack with a victory Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum. The Panthers are two-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5. Before considering your Wake Forest vs. Pitt picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has locked in on Wake Forest vs. Pitt in the ACC Tournament 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest:
- Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread: Panthers -2
- Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest over-under: 137.5
- Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons +115, Panthers -136
- WF: G Brandon Childress is 19-of-37 from the field with 17 assists the past three games.
- PITT: Four different Panthers have led the team in scoring in the past four contests.
Why Wake Forest can cover
Wake Forest went 16-14 against the spread during the regular season, and the team is built around a strong core of upperclassmen. Brandon Childress is the focal point of the offense, scoring a team-high 15.5 points and leading the team with 4.6 assists. He and fellow senior Andrien White are Wake Forest's main outside shooters, with White making 55 of his 145 3-point tries (37.9 percent) and Childress sinking 47 of his team-high 147 (32.0).
Olivier Sarr gives the Demon Deacons, who are 4-0 against the spread at neutral sites, a strong presence in the middle. The 7-foot junior scores 13.5 points and averages just shy of nine rebounds while blocking 1.1 shots per contest. Junior guard Chaundee Brown also contributes across the board, scoring 12.4 points and pulling down 6.4 rebounds, while young forwards Isaiah Mucius and Ismael Massoud combine for almost 12 points and eight rebounds.
Why Pittsburgh can cover
Even so, the Demon Deacons aren't a lock to cover the Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread in the ACC Tournament 2020. The underdog is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and Pitt plays strong defense. The Panthers force turnovers on 23.7 percent of opponent possessions, the 17th-best rate in the nation, and get 7.7 steals. Four of the five regular starters average more than a takeaway per game, led by sophomore guards Trey McGowens (1.9) and Xavier Johnson (1.7). The fifth, junior forward Terrell Brown, blocks 1.6 shots per contest.
Pitt also allows only 65.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in ACC, and is 7-7-1 against the spread after a loss. Freshman Justin Champagnie is the team's top scorer (12.2) and rebounder (7.2), while Johnson (11.6) and McGowens (11.4) also score in double figures.
How to make Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with simulations showing Childress and Sarr going well under their scoring averages for Wake and Pitt forced to do its scoring at the free-throw line. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Pitt spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model on a 75-53 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.
