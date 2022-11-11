Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Panthers made easy work of the UT Martin Skyhawks on Monday and carried off an 80-58 win. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: Blake Hinson (27), Federiko Federiko (13), Greg Elliott (11), and Jamarius Burton (10).

Meanwhile, West Virginia had enough points to win and then some against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Monday, taking their contest 76-58. Emmitt Matthews Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for West Virginia, picking up 15 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Blake Hinson will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if West Virginia's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last eight years.