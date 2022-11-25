Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: William & Mary 3-3; Pittsburgh 3-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the William & Mary Tribe will be on the road. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tribe can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, taking their matchup 62-51.

As for Pitt, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Tuesday. Pitt put the hurt on Fairleigh Dickinson with a sharp 83-61 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Pitt. Their guard Jamarius Burton looked sharp as he had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The wins brought William & Mary up to 3-3 and the Panthers to a reciprocal 3-3. The Tribe and Pitt are both 1-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.