Former Memphis point guard PJ Haggerty withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft and committed to Kansas State, according to Matt Norlander. Rated as the No. 2 transfer in the portal, Haggerty did not receive the desired draft feedback, returning to college for his fourth season.

NC State was a frontrunner for Haggerty earlier in the process, but Kansas State ultimately landed his commitment. Haggerty reportedly sought a lucrative NIL deal in the $4 million–$5 million range, but in the end landed a smaller offer, per Norlander. Still, Kansas State is fully invested into the reigning AAC Player of the Year, who finished third in the nation in scoring last season with 21.7 points per game.

Haggerty, who had until Wednesday to withdraw from the draft and maintain his college eligibility, is a major addition for Kansas State and head coach Jerome Tang. The Wildcats enter a pivotal 2025-26 season after missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Kansas State marks the fourth team in as many seasons for Haggerty, who also played at TCU (2022-23) and Tulsa (2023-24).

Haggerty made an immediate impact for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis last season, averaging 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game in addition to his high scoring production. The 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore led the Tigers in points and played a key role in helping the program reach its third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years. He shot an efficient 47.6% from the field, 36.4% from beyond the arc, and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Haggerty began his college career at TCU, appearing in just six games as a true freshman during the 2022–23 season. He then transferred to Tulsa, where he earned unanimous AAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2023–24 after averaging 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He became just the second Division I freshman in the past 30-plus years to average at least 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in a single season.

Haggerty rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Crosby (Texas) in the 2022 recruiting class. He ranked as the No. 126 overall recruit and No. 18 combo guard in the cycle.