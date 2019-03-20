PJ Washington injury update: John Calipari provides promising news on Kentucky star
Washington has a sprained foot but is expected to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Troubling news came down Tuesday that PJ Washington, Kentucky's leading scorer and rebounder, has been in a walking boot since Sunday. But the precautionary move, as it was determined, seems to be of muted concern for the No. 2 seed Wildcats.
UK coach John Calipari provided an official update on Washington on Wednesday in advance of the team's first round game on Thursday, and it's positive news overall. Despite a foot sprain sustained last week against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, he's not expected to miss time.
"PJ sprained his foot in the Tennessee game," Calipari said. "We had him in the boot for a while. X-rays, everything was negative, MRIs. But we sent him to a specialist. Again, precaution. He wants to play. Well, if you know me, I'm like, wait a minute, let's go get one more level of this.
"So we expect him -- he's not here with us right now. He'll probably be here in an hour or so, but we sent him to the specialist to make sure that he can't harm himself. But we expect him to play."
Washington is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this season, so any absence or limitations for him would be notable. However, Kentucky may catch a break with a favorable schedule. First in UK's way on Thursday in The Big Dance is No. 15 seed Abilene Christian, followed by a potential first round game against either No. 7 seed Wofford or No. 10 seed Seton Hall.
Kentucky faces Abilene Christian on Thursday in Jacksonville at 7:10 p.m. ET.
-
