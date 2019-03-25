PJ Washington injury update: Status of Kentucky star remains unclear with Sweet 16 looming
Washington missed Kentucky's first two NCAA Tournament games with a sprained foot
The status of Kentucky star forward PJ Washington remains unclear as No. 2 seed Kentucky prepares for its Sweet 16 matchup on Friday against No. 3 seed Houston in the Midwest Regional. Washington has missed the last two games while recovering from a sprained foot he suffered against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. Last week, Kentucky confirmed he was in a walking boot for precautionary reasons but he was spotted at Kentucky's game on the bench wearing a hard cast as a result of a specialist's recommendation.
Wildcats coach John Calipari said on his weekly radio show Monday that he is still unsure about Washington's status this week, but did add that he's expected to shed the cast on Tuesday to determine how far he has recovered to this point.
"The options were the boot or a cast, and the cast would speed up the healing, so we said to put the cast on," said Calipari on Thursday after Kentucky's first-round win. "Everything was negative as far as the x-rays, but it was a sprained foot. They just want to keep it calm, and so that's what it is."
In Washington's absence, Kentucky has advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 16 seed Abilene Christian and No. 7 seed Wofford, but the path will only get more challenging from here.
After averaging team-highs in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (7.5) on the season, Kentucky needs its star back -- and fast. But the foot injury has been giving Washington pain he simply cannot play through, and the Wildcats must hope they can survive until he's back at full strength.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA: Virginia vs. Oregon odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Oregon 10,000 times
-
NCAA: Tennessee vs. Purdue odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tennessee vs. Purdue 10,000 times
-
NCAA: Kentucky vs. Houston odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Houston 10,000 times
-
NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 picks
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
Re-seeding the 16 remaining teams
The NCAA Tournament has almost certainly never before been this strong with only 15 games to...
-
Duke-UCF game to re-air on CBSSN
If you didn't get enough of the first game on Sunday, you can relive it five times this we...