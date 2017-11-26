PK80: Watch Duke vs. Florida online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
The Motion bracket title game features the Blue Devils and the Spartans
No. 1 Duke has been tested plenty in the PK80, most notably in an 85-78 overtime thriller over Texas on Friday. But the Blue Devils will face their toughest test yet at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday against Florida in the championship game of the Motion bracket.
Duke won over the Longhorns on Friday despite getting just 12 points from Grayson Allen and turning the ball over 13 times, showing their championship mettle behind Marvin Bagley and his 34-point outburst.
The seventh-ranked Gators, though, have also been battle-tested this week, too. They survived in a 111-105 double-overtime victory over Gonzaga on Friday night and outlasted Stanford in the tourney opener. Now they face their highest-ranked opponent of the season on Sunday evening in the PK80 headliner.
Viewing information
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10:30 pm ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -2.5
- Prediction: Marvin Bagley has gone from tantalizing freshman talent to garnering legitimate player of the year buzz this week. Coming off a 34-point outburst in an overtime win over Texas, I'll take Bagley and the Blue Devils to keep their momentum rolling with a comfortable win. I think Duke's size and length in the frontcourt could give Florida fits. Pick: Duke -2
-
How to watch PK80 finals between UNC-MSU
The reigning national champion Tar Heels face the Spartans in the PK80 Victory bracket fin...
-
Arizona's worst three-day stretch ever?
Sean Miller's Wildcats are 3-3 and likely to drop out of Monday's AP poll
-
Bama forced to play 5-on-3 after fight
The Crimson Tide's entire bench was tossed after the two teams got in a scuffle
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Spartans and Tar Heels will meet in the PK80 on Sunday
-
What happened to Arizona?
A looming FBI investigation coupled with this losing streak could cast a long shadow on their...
-
OSU's Holtmann to coach vs. former team
OSU will battle Butler on Sunday just 170 days after Holtmann's coaching staff left Indian...
Add a Comment