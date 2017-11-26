PK80: Watch Duke vs. Florida online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel

No. 1 Duke has been tested plenty in the PK80, most notably in an 85-78 overtime thriller over Texas on Friday. But the Blue Devils will face their toughest test yet at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday against Florida in the championship game of the Motion bracket.

Duke won over the Longhorns on Friday despite getting just 12 points from Grayson Allen and turning the ball over 13 times, showing their championship mettle behind Marvin Bagley and his 34-point outburst.

The seventh-ranked Gators, though, have also been battle-tested this week, too. They survived in a 111-105 double-overtime victory over Gonzaga on Friday night and outlasted Stanford in the tourney opener. Now they face their highest-ranked opponent of the season on Sunday evening in the PK80 headliner.

Viewing information

Day: Sunday



Time: 10:30 pm ET



Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN



Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis