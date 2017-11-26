PK80: Watch Duke vs. Florida online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel

The Motion bracket title game features the Blue Devils and the Spartans

No. 1 Duke has been tested plenty in the PK80, most notably in an 85-78 overtime thriller over Texas on Friday. But the Blue Devils will face their toughest test yet at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday against Florida in the championship game of the Motion bracket.

Duke won over the Longhorns on Friday despite getting just 12 points from Grayson Allen and turning the ball over 13 times, showing their championship mettle behind Marvin Bagley and his 34-point outburst.

The seventh-ranked Gators, though, have also been battle-tested this week, too. They survived in a 111-105 double-overtime victory over Gonzaga on Friday night and outlasted Stanford in the tourney opener. Now they face their highest-ranked opponent of the season on Sunday evening in the PK80 headliner.

Viewing information

  • Day: Sunday
  • Time: 10:30 pm ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -2.5
  • Prediction: Marvin Bagley has gone from tantalizing freshman talent to garnering legitimate player of the year buzz this week. Coming off a 34-point outburst in an overtime win over Texas, I'll take Bagley and the Blue Devils to keep their momentum rolling with a comfortable win. I think Duke's size and length in the frontcourt could give Florida fits. Pick: Duke -2  
