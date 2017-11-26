PK80: Watch UNC vs. Michigan State live stream, online, prediction, pick, TV channel

The reigning national champion Tar Heels face the Spartans in the PK80 Victory bracket finals

The championship game of the PK80 Victory bracket wound up exactly as many expected it would. It will be No. 9 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Michigan State for bragging rights in this juicy matchup between the reigning national champion Tar Heels and the Spartans at 8:30 p.m.Sunday.

UNC enters the game a perfect 5-0 with two double digit wins (102-78 over Portland and 87-68 over Arkansas) in the PK80. Michigan State, which has been without leading scorer Miles Bridges for most of the tournament, is also unbeaten in the tournament with double digit wins (73-51 over DePaul and 77-57 over UConn.) Bridges played 17 minutes on Friday in the win over the Huskies, which likely sets him up to play on Sunday, surely to elevate this game's intrigue to another level.

Viewing information

  • Day: Sunday
  • Time: 8:30 pm ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan State -2
  • Prediction: This will be UNC's biggest test to date, but I think the Tar Heels are ready for it. I'll roll with the best point guard in the country in Joel Berry to lead the Heels to the title.  Pick: UNC +2  


