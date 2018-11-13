Plane carrying Georgia basketball team for Tom Crean's first road game drives off runway, gets stuck in mud

Travel problems aren't just a problem for Washington, which saw its team bus get a flat tire and catch fire following its second game of the season. The Bulldogs of Georgia feel your pain, Huskies.

UGA had a travel mishap of their own Monday night. The plane transporting the team from South Carolina to Philadelphia for its Tuesday game at Temple had problems getting off the tarmac because it was slippery, which led it off the runway and into mud where it became stuck. The team eventually had no choice but to stay the night because the plane required repair.

"The University of Georgia men's basketball team's travel to Philadelphia was delayed by weather," the school told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The team was scheduled to depart from the airport in Anderson, S.C., at 5 p.m. The team boarded the plane at approximately 6:15. While the plane was taxiing on the tarmac at a slow rate of the speed, it drove off the concrete and became stuck in mud. At 9 p.m. it was determined the plane would need inspections that would not allow it to be used Monday night."

The team usually flies out of Athens-Ben Epps Airport, but runways being repaved diverted the team to fly out of Anderson to its destination city of Philadelphia.

This isn't exactly the smoothest start for Georgia to open its first regular season road trip under new coach Tom Crean, and worse: the Bulldogs may be in for a dog fight in Philly. Temple is a 4-point favorite over Georgia on Tuesday night.