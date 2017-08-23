Players like Mitchell Robinson should look at other options besides going to college

The list of five-star recruits who over the past decade who played overseas instead of going the one-and-done college route is short and not particularly distinguished.

Terrance Ferguson, the one-time Arizona commit, played last season professionally in Australia. He played 15 minutes per game in 30 games, averaged fewer than 5 points per game and was selected with the 21st pick in June's NBA Draft.



Emmanuel Mudiay played 12 games in the Chinese professional league before leaving in the middle of the season; he was still picked seventh by the Denver Nuggets in the 2015 draft, but plenty of scouts have told me that Mudiay's season in China was wasted playing against inferior competition, and his NBA career has been, so far, disappointing.



Brandon Jennings opted out of his Arizona commitment in 2008 and chose to play professionally in Italy in what ended as a disastrous experiment. He turned in a few solid NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons before recently signing to played in the Chinese Basketball Association.



And…that's it.

Every time a player has chosen to take the overseas route, it's stirred up controversy on whether a one-and-done year overseas will become the next big thing for elite recruits, and the thing that will finally kill college basketball. It hasn't, not by a long shot. I recently was speaking with a college coach who regularly recruits one-and-dones, and I brought up options that could make more sense for elite recruits instead of playing college hoops for free as a year-long tryout for the NBA. The coach asked me to name the players who've done overseas route straight out of high school. I named those three. He had the only appropriate response: "Who?"

With the recent report from Yahoo that five-star center Mitchell Robinson plans to skip his one-and-done season of college hoops in order to prepare for the NBA draft, we again should question whether there are routes to better prepare these elite athletes for careers in the NBA other than going to college.

Specifically: If a player who many think is a likely first-round pick doesn't show the desire to play college ball, why shouldn't he try going to a place like IMG Academy in Florida, or another of the sports training academies whose only goal is to take a budding young basketball player and get him in top shape for the upcoming NBA Draft?

Robinson's case is a weird one. It's not as if he came out of high school thinking he'd go that sort of route. He committed to Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky and was expected to be the beast of Conference USA this season, blocking shots of lesser players all the way to oblivion. Stansbury had offered an assistant coaching position to Robinson's godfather, Shammond Williams, but Williams resigned from that post in July. Robinson still came to campus and enrolled in summer classes, but he left in less than two weeks. He has considered transferring to other schools at the last minute – Kansas and New Orleans, the university in his hometown, were both reportedly in play – but NCAA transfer rules meant it was highly unlikely Robinson would play in college this season.

I spoke with Robinson in June when he was trying out for the Team USA Under-19 team and still planning to attend Western Kentucky. His defensive game was electric. He's still raw, especially on offense – what you'd expect from a young man who didn't play competitive basketball until the ninth grade – but he's an incredibly athletic 7-footer who plays physically and is a naturally gifted shot-blocker. His high school coach told me about one game when Robinson blocked a shot on defense, sprinted down to the other end and immediately got a putback dunk in one spectacular motion, then sprinted back down to the other end and blocked another shot in transition.

"When you see that, you know that person's got special things ahead of him," Butch Stockton of Chalmette High School said.

The idea of Robinson playing at a mid-major school seemed absurd, so I asked Robinson about it.

"Everybody thought I was going to an SEC school," Robinson said. "I was about to go to one, but I wanted to change things up and make my own history. It was a tough decision, a mid-major when I could go to a bigger school. I can't just come out here and score eight points. If I were at Kentucky or Duke I'd be able to go out there and have eight points, five rebounds and six blocked shots and I'd still be in the (NBA). But here, I'm playing mid-major so I should be able to have at least 30 points."

Honestly? He never sounded particularly excited to play at Western Kentucky. I asked him why he committed there, and he said Stansbury had been dogged at recruiting him, and that he liked how the campus was so chill, and also, "He hired my guy." OK, fine. It's a little strange that a college coach can give a job to a top recruit's family member or a close friend in order to snag that recruit, but Stansbury certainly wasn't the first to do that.

Going to college may not have been the best fit for Mitchell Robinson. USATSI

But forget Western Kentucky. Robinson never struck me as particularly excited at the idea of playing college basketball at all. Which is OK! I hate the idea that a young man who may not want to go to college is often forced to do so because of the NBA's one-and-done rule.

So here's my question: Will Robinson's path – a quiet year in the shadows, working on the finer points of his game before entering the draft – become a viable path for hugely talented youth basketball players down the road? Will the idea of spending what Kentucky coach John Calipari refers to as a "gap year" on the campus of a sports training academy instead of the campus of a major college basketball power gain any steam going forward? After all, a place like IMG Academy is singularly focused on the same goal as the player: To get him prepared for the NBA as soon as possible. A year in college has plenty more distractions away from that one goal.

If Harry Giles had gone that route instead of his injury-riddled one-and-done season at Duke last season, I guarantee he would have been selected a lot higher than 20th in the 2017 NBA Draft. The kinks from his knee problems would have been worked out in private instead of on national television.

Right now, the answer is unknown. If Robinson ends up at a place like IMG Academy – and I say "if" because his story has been filled with so many unexpected twists and turns already – we don't know how it'll work for him.

Maybe being able to sign with an agent and becoming a professional basketball player for a year before entering the NBA Draft will be the best thing for Robinson – that he'll be able to add muscle and refine his offensive game on the practice court without having to worry about classes and games and fans and media. Maybe the idea of going off the grid for an entire year is the best thing for him as a player and as a person. Or maybe NBA teams will look at it as a big fat negative for Robinson on draft night. He could have played college basketball – he wasn't dealing with eligibility issues like a Mudiay or a Ferguson – but he opted against it. Who knows whether general managers will consider that a mark on his character or judgment.

And remember: How Robinson's success has no bearing on the next player who attempts that route. Everyone has their own route.

But the idea of an American player heading overseas to play professional for that gap year has not worked out. One-and-done level players haven't headed to China or Australia in droves. Those who have did not see absurd results. And even though it makes sense on paper – skip college, sign with an agent, get some money and prepare for the draft – I'm skeptical whether Robinson's route becomes a common one. I know we all think the one-and-done rule is a sham, and that these players spending one year "playing college" isn't really college at all. But as Calipari, who recognized the power of the one-and-done rule before any other coach, has said again and again, there is an enormous value in a young man spending a year on a college campus, where he can be with his peers, grow as a man, and, yes, become a much better basketball player in a short period of time.

In a weird way, Robinson's strange path to next season's NBA Draft could end up not as a trailblazing route that other players will soon follow but as a lesson that this one-and-done season at a school that's established itself at handling and developing elite NBA prospects isn't so bad after all. Because sometimes making your own history isn't the wisest thing. The one-and-done rule and the culture it has brought into college basketball is far from ideal. But maybe it's better than we think.