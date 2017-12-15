Podcast: A chat about Villanova, Jalen Brunson, Mark Price and Saturday’s games

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball

Villanova is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

How long will the Wildcats stay there?

Is all season possible?

Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 9:21 mark, because I get this question a lot, I explained how I think teams should be ranked in December and throughout the season in general.

Do people (outside of Philadelphia) remember how close Jalen Brunson was to being a Temple Owl instead of a Villanova Wildcat? And do people (outside of Philadelphia) remember why it didn't happen? We got into that at the 13:19 mark, and also discussed using random basketball names for passwords to email and other things.

Why did Charlotte fire Mark Price? We discussed that surprising development at the 21:03 mark. And we closed by offering predictions for Saturday's top games. We discussed the following games starting at the 25:59 mark:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney 

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop