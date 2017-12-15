Podcast: A chat about Villanova, Jalen Brunson, Mark Price and Saturday’s games
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
Villanova is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.
How long will the Wildcats stay there?
Is all season possible?
Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 9:21 mark, because I get this question a lot, I explained how I think teams should be ranked in December and throughout the season in general.
Do people (outside of Philadelphia) remember how close Jalen Brunson was to being a Temple Owl instead of a Villanova Wildcat? And do people (outside of Philadelphia) remember why it didn't happen? We got into that at the 13:19 mark, and also discussed using random basketball names for passwords to email and other things.
Why did Charlotte fire Mark Price? We discussed that surprising development at the 21:03 mark. And we closed by offering predictions for Saturday's top games. We discussed the following games starting at the 25:59 mark:
- Virginia Tech at Kentucky
- Cincinnati at UCLA
- Oklahoma at Wichita State
- Purdue vs. Butler
- Notre Dame vs. Indiana
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
