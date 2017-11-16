Podcast: A conversation about Duke, Kentucky and Trump helping UCLA
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander recap the Champions Classic
The Champions Classic was Tuesday night.
I was there.
It was fun.
And when I got back home from Chicago, late Wednesday, Matt Norlander and I discussed both games in this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast -- starting with Duke's 88-81 victory over Michigan State. At the 5:26-mark, we got into Mike Krzyzewski's career record against Tom Izzo. And then, at the 13:10-mark, we talked about Grayson Allen's career-high 37 points against the Spartans and his evolution as a player.
Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61 in the nightcap.
We discussed that at the 19:53-mark. And I explained my column about Kentucky's unusual point guard situation at the 24:26-mark. President Trump helped get the UCLA players out of China and back into the United States. We got into that at the 35:06-mark. And we closed, at the 42:52-mark, on the NCAA's decision to finally clear NC State's Braxton Beverly for freshman eligibility.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
