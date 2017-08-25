Podcast: A conversation about Mitchell Robinson and our Candid Coaches series
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the Mitchell Robinson story from every angle
What to make of this Mitchell Robinson situation?
Matt Norlander and I discuss it at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, and I explainedmore in this column earlier in the week -- one that some Western Kentucky fans didn't seem to understand. So we talked about Robinson's apparent decision to skip college. And then we got into the new 3-on-3 tournament that'll take place at the Final Four.
Have you been following our annual #CandidCoaches series?
We discussed three of this week's questions on this podcast?
- Who is the cleanest high-major coach?
- Would LaVar Ball prevent you from recruiting LaMelo Ball?
- Will Louisville and/or North Carolina have to vacate a national title?
So dive in!
(And stick around for the Mayweather-McGregor/Game of Thrones conversation at the end.)
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
(Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link.)
-
Horizon League sues Valpo, MVC
Because Valparaiso did not give a full year's notice, the Horizon League is claiming Valpo...
-
Coaches dish on LaVar Ball, recruiting
Coaches are almost evenly split on if LaVar Ball's antics would be too much to take
-
Candid Coaches: Who are 'clean' coaches?
Michigan's John Beilein is a winner who is respected as working 'clean' by his peers
-
Robinson has options to prep for NBA
There are places NBA prospects can develop if they pass on college and don't want to play...
-
The top 3-on-3 team for each conference
Duke's Grayson Allen, Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson and UNC's Joel Berry make a pretty good ACC...
-
Robinson is a lesson for one-and-dones
Finding the best basketball situation should be the only motivator for budding stars
Add a Comment