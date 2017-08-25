Podcast: A conversation about Mitchell Robinson and our Candid Coaches series

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the Mitchell Robinson story from every angle

What to make of this Mitchell Robinson situation?

Matt Norlander and I discuss it at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, and I explainedmore in this column earlier in the week -- one that some Western Kentucky fans didn't seem to understand. So we talked about Robinson's apparent decision to skip college. And then we got into the new 3-on-3 tournament that'll take place at the Final Four.

Have you been following our annual #CandidCoaches series?

We discussed three of this week's questions on this podcast?

  1. Who is the cleanest high-major coach?
  2. Would LaVar Ball prevent you from recruiting LaMelo Ball?
  3. Will Louisville and/or North Carolina have to vacate a national title?

So dive in!

(And stick around for the Mayweather-McGregor/Game of Thrones conversation at the end.)

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

