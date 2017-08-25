Podcast: A conversation about Mitchell Robinson and our Candid Coaches series

What to make of this Mitchell Robinson situation?

Matt Norlander and I discuss it at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, and I explainedmore in this column earlier in the week -- one that some Western Kentucky fans didn't seem to understand. So we talked about Robinson's apparent decision to skip college. And then we got into the new 3-on-3 tournament that'll take place at the Final Four.

Have you been following our annual #CandidCoaches series?

We discussed three of this week's questions on this podcast?

So dive in!

(And stick around for the Mayweather-McGregor/Game of Thrones conversation at the end.)

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

