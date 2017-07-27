Podcast: A conversation about the crazy crowd in Vegas that came to see LaVar Ball

LAS VEGAS -- The wildest grassroots basketball scene I've ever witnessed -- and that basically anybody has ever witnessed -- happened Wednesday night here inside the Cashman Center.

I was there.

Matt Norlander was there.

And we spent all 33 minutes of the latest Eye on College Basketball podcast trying to paint a picture of the over-capacity gym filled with folks who came to see LaVar Ball and his Big Ballers led by the youngest Ball kid -- 15-year-old LaMelo Ball. Yes, Zion Williamson was also a draw, as he should be. But the main attraction was the Big Ballers, and it was mostly LaVar.

My column about the crazy night is here.

Norlander's column is here.

LeBron James couldn't get into the building. But we could. And we did. What was it like? Who else was there? Is there a more incredible story in sports these days than the celebrity of LaVar Ball and his family?

We discussed it all.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

(Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link.)