Podcast: A conversation about why we talk about and write about LaVar Ball so much

LaVar Ball has generated news stories, columns and television and radio content for a solid week -- first because of the scene he caused last Wednesday in Las Vegas, then because of the incident he created Friday when he requested that Adidas officials replace a female referee mid-game, then because the company that provides referees to Adidas terminated its relationship with the billion-dollar shoe company because it granted his request, then because Adidas acknowledged it was wrong to grant his request, and finally because Michael Jordan insisted he could beat the President of the Big Baller Brand one-legged in a game of one-on-one.

Meantime, lots of you are asking why we write and talk about LaVar Ball so much.

So Matt Norlander and I tried to explain that at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast -- and we also discussed Friday's incident, and I detailed why the fact that it was a female referee who was removed and humiliated is very much relevant to the story. Basically, it's just wide-ranging LaVar Ball conversation for the first 27 minutes of this podcast.

If you're one of those who is genuinely tired of LaVar Ball, here's some good news: We wrap that up at the 27-minute mark and start discussing Mitchell Robinson's departure from Western Kentucky. Then we discuss this wild story on Dayton's Sam Miller -- and also touch on the Dedric Lawson situation at Kansas, briefly.

