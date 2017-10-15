Podcast: A long discussion on the NCAA’s decision to not punish North Carolina
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander explain how and why UNC escaped penalty
The NCAA opted not to punish North Carolina on Friday.
And, on Sunday, I got with Matt Norlander to discuss it from every angle. Each minute of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast is dedicated to the North Carolina case. We explained why the NCAA didn't punish UNC even though the NCAA acknowledged student-athletes benefited from fraudulent classes for more than a decade. And I asked two reasonable questions:
1. If the NCAA had no case, why did the NCAA ever create a case?
2. Should the NCAA just get out of academics completely?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
(Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link.)
-
Unlikely Pitino gets another chance
It's difficult to imagine an athletic director giving the Hall of Famer another chance
-
Louisville athletic board fires Pitino
The recruiting scandal has cost Rick Pitino his job as coach of the Cardinals
-
Lawyer: Pitino passed lie detector test
Pitino's lawyer fought for his client's job Monday
-
10 teams who could be March Cinderellas
These teams who have the potential to pull some upsets should they make it to the Big Danc...
-
USC loses commitment amid FBI digging
J'Raan Brooks, a top-100 player, says he's reassessing his options
-
NCAA clears UNC, Tar Heels drop banner
Tar Heel nation let out a collective sigh of relief and hoorah on Friday's Late Night with...
Add a Comment