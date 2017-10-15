Podcast: A long discussion on the NCAA’s decision to not punish North Carolina

The NCAA opted not to punish North Carolina on Friday.

I wrote this column about it.

And, on Sunday, I got with Matt Norlander to discuss it from every angle. Each minute of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast is dedicated to the North Carolina case. We explained why the NCAA didn't punish UNC even though the NCAA acknowledged student-athletes benefited from fraudulent classes for more than a decade. And I asked two reasonable questions:

1. If the NCAA had no case, why did the NCAA ever create a case?

2. Should the NCAA just get out of academics completely?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

