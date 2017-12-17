Podcast: Can North Carolina win at Tennessee?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss a wild Saturday of college basketball
Oklahoma upset Wichita State on Saturday.
Does that tell us more about the Sooners or Shockers?
I asked Matt Norlander that question at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. He answered it. Then we discussed Lon Kruger's team, Gregg Marshall's team and ... Seat Geek.
At the 11:13 mark we got into Clemson's upset of No. 22 Florida, Oklahoma State's upset of No. 19 Florida State and Rutgers' upset of No. 15 Seton Hall. Then, at the 17:45 mark, we discussed Indiana's upset of Notre Dame. And Archie Miller's reputation. And Notre Dame's sketchy resume.
North Carolina is at Tennessee on Sunday.
Who wins?
Norlander picked one team at the 26:57 mark.
I picked the other.
