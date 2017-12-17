Podcast: Can North Carolina win at Tennessee?

Oklahoma upset Wichita State on Saturday.

Does that tell us more about the Sooners or Shockers?

I asked Matt Norlander that question at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. He answered it. Then we discussed Lon Kruger's team, Gregg Marshall's team and ... Seat Geek.

(Millions of tickets ... IN ONE PLACE!)

At the 11:13 mark we got into Clemson's upset of No. 22 Florida, Oklahoma State's upset of No. 19 Florida State and Rutgers' upset of No. 15 Seton Hall. Then, at the 17:45 mark, we discussed Indiana's upset of Notre Dame. And Archie Miller's reputation. And Notre Dame's sketchy resume.

North Carolina is at Tennessee on Sunday.

Who wins?

Norlander picked one team at the 26:57 mark.

I picked the other.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney