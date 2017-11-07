Podcast: Did Josh Pastner really know his friend was breaking rules on his behalf?

Ron Bell told CBS Sports he's the man who provided impermissible benefits to Georgia Tech basketball players Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson. He's a longtime (but now former) friend of Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. Bell claims Pastner was aware of the NCAA violations when they happened and only self-reported them after Bell threatened to expose him and ruin his career. Pastner, of course, denies as much and is on record stating he knew nothing about anything prior to Oct. 2.

So there's a lot to unpack here.

Who's lying?

Matt Norlander and I discussed it for 42 minutes on this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast. I provided background on the relationship between Pastner and Bell, explained the reporting process and tried to separate what we know definitely happened from what amounts to, at this point, a he-said/she-said situation between Pastner and Bell.

It's an interesting conversation, I think.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

