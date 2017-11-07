Podcast: Did Josh Pastner really know his friend was breaking rules on his behalf?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Ron Bell's serious allegations
Ron Bell told CBS Sports he's the man who provided impermissible benefits to Georgia Tech basketball players Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson. He's a longtime (but now former) friend of Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. Bell claims Pastner was aware of the NCAA violations when they happened and only self-reported them after Bell threatened to expose him and ruin his career. Pastner, of course, denies as much and is on record stating he knew nothing about anything prior to Oct. 2.
So there's a lot to unpack here.
Who's lying?
Matt Norlander and I discussed it for 42 minutes on this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast. I provided background on the relationship between Pastner and Bell, explained the reporting process and tried to separate what we know definitely happened from what amounts to, at this point, a he-said/she-said situation between Pastner and Bell.
It's an interesting conversation, I think.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.
-
What to know ahead of signing period
The Pac-12 leads the way among top-50 commitments, just ahead of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC
-
Pastner friend: I gave players gifts
Ron Bell says the Yellow Jackets' second-year coach knew about extra benefits given to pla...
-
Alabama's stud frosh still ineligible
Sexton is a potential lottery pick and a program-changing player
-
Bagley could be one-and-done at Duke
The Blue Devils freshman is likely headed to the NBA after this season
-
Unranked teams who will be ranked soon
These teams aren't ranked now, but don't sleep on them when the NCAA Tournament rolls arou...
-
Coach K wants to fix NCAA basketball
Krzyzewski says it's not time to put a Band-Aid on the sport
Add a Comment