Podcast: Did we all overrate Northwestern?

What's up with Northwestern?

The Wildcats were ranked 19th in the preseason Associated Press poll. But now they're 3-2 with two losses to two unranked teams -- and the latest was an 85-49 loss to Texas Tech. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 10:59 mark, we previewed the Maui Invitational, where a Wichita State-Notre Dame title game seems likely.

The Hall of Fame Classic could be fun too.

We talked about that at the 19:42 mark.

And, needless to say, we closed on President Donald Trump tweeting about LaVar Ball. That starts at the 23:48 mark. And was there ever a way to escape 2017 without a Trump-Ball showdown?

