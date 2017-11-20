Podcast: Did we all overrate Northwestern?
The Wildcats are 3-2 with two losses to two unranked teams
What's up with Northwestern?
The Wildcats were ranked 19th in the preseason Associated Press poll. But now they're 3-2 with two losses to two unranked teams -- and the latest was an 85-49 loss to Texas Tech. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 10:59 mark, we previewed the Maui Invitational, where a Wichita State-Notre Dame title game seems likely.
The Hall of Fame Classic could be fun too.
We talked about that at the 19:42 mark.
And, needless to say, we closed on President Donald Trump tweeting about LaVar Ball. That starts at the 23:48 mark. And was there ever a way to escape 2017 without a Trump-Ball showdown?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
