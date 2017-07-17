Podcast: Discussing the Marvin Bagley situation and Nike Peach Jam in general

So I'm home from Peach Jam -- where I spent three days watching college basketball's top coaches watch high school's basketball's top prospects. It was a good and productive week, as usual.

The biggest story?

That's my report that Marvin Bagley III., the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2018, is considering reclassifying, graduating high school early and playing college basketball this season. If it happens, Bagley would have a massive impact on both college basketball and the 2018 NBA Draft. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast -- then we transitioned into a conversation about another Class of 2018 star trying to reclassify, Missouri pledge Jontay Porter.

(Note: I also shared some random thoughts on Arizona's DeAndre Ayton.)

Beyond that, we discussed the Peach Jam in general -- how it's bigger, but not necessarily better, than ever. Simply put, the event seems to have out-grown the facilities in North Augusta, S.C. It's now harder than ever to get into the gyms to see the top prospects. So we discussed the Peach Jam from that perspective for a bit, then closed by letting Norlander explain how changes to the so-called team sheets that the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses will change things on Selection Sunday.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

(Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link.)