Podcast: Does Jontay Porter’s enrollment ensure Missouri will be dancing?
Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander discuss Cuonzo Martin's Tigers in the Eye on College Basketball Podcast
What Jontay Porter said last month it was safe to assume he would do is now official. The five-star prospect has reclassified and enrolled at Missouri. He will play for the Tigers this season.
What does it mean for him?
What does it mean for Mizzou?
What does it mean for the SEC?
Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast before transitioning into a conversation about Arizona's latest five-star recruit -- Jahvon Quinerly. Did you hear college basketball attendance took a dip again this season? It's true. So we talked about that for a few minutes. And then we closed by discussing Oakland coach Greg Kampe's near-death experience last month.
