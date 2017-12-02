Podcast: Gonzaga looks terrific again despite losing four of its top five scorers

Purdue lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky last week. But the Boilermakers have responded with three straight victories -- specifically wins over Arizona, Louisville and Maryland. So Matt Norlander and I discussed Matt Painter's team at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Meantime, Sean Miller said Arizona is "not that talented."

Is he right?

We discussed that at the 5:59 mark.

Then we got into Gonzaga's win over Creighton at the 11:52 mark and wondered if the Zags will ever be in the Big East with the Bluejays. (Yes, there have been discussions.) And we closed on a couple of Friday night upsets. Oregon lost at home to Boise State. Georgia Tech lost at home to Grambling State. The former isn't too bad. But the latter is yucky. That conversation started at the 24:15 mark.

