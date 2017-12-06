Podcast: Has Villanova become the most consistently good program in the nation?

Does Villanova look great or does Villanova look great?

I wrote a column about the Wildcats after Tuesday night's 88-72 victory over Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic. So Norlander and I talked about that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, and then we wondered the following: From the beginning of the 2014-15 season till now, has any program been as consistently great as Jay Wright's program?

(I think the answer might be no.)

Arizona beat Texas A&M late Tuesday.

It was a nice (and needed) win for the Wildcats. We started discussing that at the 14:27 mark -- and ultimately tried to identify the five most likely national championship contenders right now. Then, at the 21:29 mark, we got into a conversation about Norlander's story that he published after discussing the state of college basketball with Roy Williams, Mark Few and Tom Izzo in Portland. And in the middle of that conversation, we took a moment to roll our eyes at NCAA president Mark Emmert's comments that made the rounds on social media Tuesday.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.