Podcast: How damaging is Michael Porter Jr.’s injury to Mizzou’s postseason hopes?

Michael Porter Jr. had back surgery Tuesday and is likely done for the season.

So his college career, barring a surprise, will consist of just two minutes played. That's it. What does it mean for the freshman's NBA Draft stock? What does it mean for Missouri NCAA Tournament hopes? What does it mean for college basketball in general? Matt Norlander and I discussed all of that (and more) at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Then, at the 19:08 mark, we touched on Baylor's 5-0 start featuring wins over Creighton and Wisconsin. Then, at the 21:16 mark, we discussed Wisconsin's 2-3 record that represents its worst start since the 2001-02 season. Then, at the 26:25 mark, we looked ahead to Wednesday night's showdown between Wichita State and Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational title game. And then, at the 31:32 mark, we previewed the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational and wondered who came up with the dumb idea to name the brackets the Victory Bracket and the Motion Bracket.

