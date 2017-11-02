Podcast: How many more players will be sidelined because of the FBI investigation?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest developments connected to the scandal
Auburn announced Thursday that it will hold Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley out of games indefinitely because the FBI uncovered what it believes is proof that their parents accepted impermissible benefits from associate head coach Chuck Person. So what does that mean for the Tigers? For Bruce Pearl? And are Arizona and Southern California eventually going to announce something similar?
Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. Then we transitioned, at the 18:42 mark, into conversation about the recent NCAA rulings on Oakland's Jaylen Hayes, Colorado's Evan Battey and NC State's Braxton Beverly, all of whom were wronged by cruel decisions that lacked decency and common sense.
Duke is No. 1 in the preseason AP poll?
We discussed that at the 42:18 mark.
And how will Wichita State's move to the American Athletic Conference go? Norlander wrote about it this week. So we closed the podcast by discussing that and Gregg Marshall's team in general. That conversation begins at the 45:49 mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
