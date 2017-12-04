Podcast: How surprising is Luke Maye’s breakthrough season at North Carolina?

The annual Cincinnati-Xavier showdown that once gave us "Zip'em up" produced another less-violent altercation Saturday. This time it was UC coach Mick Cronin and Xavier senior J.P. Macura at the center of things. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Who was right?

Who was wrong?

We got into all of it.

And then after that, at the 15:16 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about the breakthrough season from North Carolina's Luke Maye. He's a former three-star recruit lead the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding. That's not normal.

Seton Hall won at Louisville on Sunday. We discussed what it means for both the Cardinals and Pirates at the 22:37 mark. Then, at the 30:03 mark, we talked about Wichita State's nice start. The Shockers are 6-1 and coming off a victory at Baylor.

Have you seen Tuesday's schedule?

Villanova-Gonzaga

Virginia-West Virginia

Texas A&M-Arizona

SMU-TCU

We discussed, and offered predictions for, each game.

That starts at the 34:59 mark.

