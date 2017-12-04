Podcast: How surprising is Luke Maye’s breakthrough season at North Carolina?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- including the Xavier-Cincinnati kerfuffle
The annual Cincinnati-Xavier showdown that once gave us "Zip'em up" produced another less-violent altercation Saturday. This time it was UC coach Mick Cronin and Xavier senior J.P. Macura at the center of things. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.
Who was right?
Who was wrong?
We got into all of it.
And then after that, at the 15:16 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about the breakthrough season from North Carolina's Luke Maye. He's a former three-star recruit lead the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding. That's not normal.
Seton Hall won at Louisville on Sunday. We discussed what it means for both the Cardinals and Pirates at the 22:37 mark. Then, at the 30:03 mark, we talked about Wichita State's nice start. The Shockers are 6-1 and coming off a victory at Baylor.
Have you seen Tuesday's schedule?
- Villanova-Gonzaga
- Virginia-West Virginia
- Texas A&M-Arizona
- SMU-TCU
We discussed, and offered predictions for, each game.
That starts at the 34:59 mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Shockers are just one make (or Notre Dame miss) away from being undefeated
-
Xavier-Cincy rivalry goes to new level
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin and Xavier senior J.P. Macura dropped curse words on each other...
-
SC State player collapses at NC State
Tyvoris Solomon collapsed while on the team bench and was later evaluated at a hospital
-
Podcast: Gonzaga looks terrific again
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The 6-0 Orange can prove themselves Saturday with a convincing effort against heavy favorite...
-
How to watch IU-Michigan
The Hoosiers look to bounce back after a loss to No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten-ACC challenge
Add a Comment