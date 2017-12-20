Podcast: Oklahoma’s Trae Young has become college basketball's biggest story
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Oklahoma's fabulous freshman point guard
Trae Young has become the story of this season.
The Oklahoma point guard is leading the nation in points per game, assists per game and just generally dominating anybody and anything placed in front of him. Tuesday night was the most recent example. That's when he got 26 points and 22 assists in a 105-68 win over Northwestern State. So Matt Norlander and I spent most of the first 23 minutes of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast discussing Young and the unprecedented start to his college career.
Can he keep this up?
How does he compare to Steph Curry?
Will the Big 12 schedule slow him down at all?
We answered all of those questions and more. Then, at the 25:02 mark, we switched it up and discussed the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame's announcement that it is changing the criteria for coaches to be enshrined. Was change needed? Yes. But the change implemented is not enough, as Norlander noted in a column published late Tuesday.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
-
