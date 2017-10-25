Podcast: On Joel Berry’s hand, ‘Coach-3,’ Mizzou-Kansas and much more

Joel Berry broke his hand punching a door when he lost a video game this past weekend. Consequently, the reigning Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four will miss approximately four weeks -- and possibly North Carolina's games at Stanford (Nov. 20) and in the PK-80 Phil Knight Invitational (Nov. 23-26).

Not good.

So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast and debated what it may and may not mean for the Tar Heels. I also explained why I think it's probably right for Roy Williams to be transparent and just acknowledge exactly what happened to Berry's hand, which is what he did at ACC Media Day on Wednesday.

After that, at the 13:40 mark, we discussed Jim Larranaga's acknowledgement that he's "Coach-3" in the federal documents released last month. What does it mean for the Miami coach? Norlander and I break it down. And then, at the 28:06 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about the Missouri-Kansas exhibition that raised nearly $2 million for hurricane relief, and we explained why we're both in favor of coaches agreeing to play regional rivalries like that regional rivalry during the regular season.

Finally, we closed on Norlander's ranking of all 351 teams.

That conversation starts at the 39:01 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

(Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link.)