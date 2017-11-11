Podcast: So Duke’s Marvin Bagley and Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton look great, right?

Day 1 of the college basketball season is in the books.

Texas A&M was awesome.

Indiana was not.

And Matt Norlander and I spent 44 minutes discussing it all on this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. We opened on the fabulous freshmen -- namely Duke's Marvin Bagley, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton and Missouri's Michael Porter Jr.

Bagley and Ayton were both tremendous. The former got 25 points and 10 rebounds, the latter finished with 19 and 12. But Porter only played two minutes because of a hip injury. So his breakout game will have to wait. Either way, we talked about all three in great detail. And then, at the 6:11-mark, we spent a few minutes on Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges.

The SEC went 13-0 on Friday.

We discussed what that does and does not mean at the 10:01-mark. Then, at the 16:29-mark, we talked specifically about Kentucky's uneven performance against Utah Valley State. Then, at the 20:00-mark, we got into USC holding D'Anthony Melton out, and Oklahoma State holding Jeffery Carroll out, because of the ongoing FBI investigation. Then, at the 27:06-mark, we focused on Indiana's 90-69 loss at home to Indiana State. And then, at the 32:54-mark, I explained why fans who have grown tired of their mostly successful coach should learn a lesson from the Pitt fans who celebrated Jamie Dixon's move to TCU. Because I sat in the CBS Broadcast Center here in New York late Friday and watched Pittsburgh, now in its second season without Dixon, lose to Navy.

We closed the podcast with our Final Four picks.

That starts at 38:33-mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.