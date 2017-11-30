Podcast: The ACC has destroyed the Big Ten in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the disappointing Big Ten
The ACC is kicking the crap out of the Big Ten in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which is highlighting the fact that the Illinois-based league has been disappointing to date. There were four Big Ten schools ranked in the top 20 of the preseason AP poll. But only two -- Michigan State and Minnesota -- remain in the Top 25, and the Golden Gophers just lost a home game to Miami.
Matt Norlander discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast -- then we transitioned into a conversation about Oklahoma's Trae Young (9:26), got into TCU's nice start (15:46) and Jeff Lebo's resignation at East Carolina (20:13). And we closed with predictions for Thursday night's showdown between Michigan State and Notre Dame (21:07).
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
