Podcast: What could changes to the one-and-done rule mean for Duke, Kentucky?

Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast -- specifically the Missouri forward's mysterious injury that has limited him to just two minutes so far this season. How serious is this injury? Why isn't he traveling with the team? When will he play again? We talked about all that for about 13 minutes. And then we discussed Adrian Wojnarowski's report that Adam Silver and Michelle Roberts met with the new Commission on College Basketball this week to discuss possible changes to the one-and-done rule.

That conversation starts at the 15:01-mark.

And we closed on the Billy Preston situation at Kansas and wondered what kind of vehicle he was driving. Because that vehicle now has the McDonald's All-American being held out of games until the school can get what it described as a "clearer financial picture." The Preston conversation starts at the 42:15-mark, which means that, yes, we spent about 30 minutes on the one-and-done rule. Among other things, in those 30 minutes, we debated what a change may or may not mean for programs like Duke and Kentucky.

