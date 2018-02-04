Podcast: What did Oklahoma State loss say about Kansas' Final Four hopes?

Kansas lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Matt Norlander wrote about it, then tweeted the following:

This is Bill Self’s worst defensive team ever at KU, and today proved why there’s no reason to believe the Jayhawks can make the Final Four. https://t.co/47T3zHqLsd — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 3, 2018

So we spent the first 12 minutes of this episode of the College Basketball podcast arguing about that tweet. Norlander wouldn't budge. Things got intense. I yelled. And my central point was simple: No, yesterday did not prove there's no reason to believe the Jayhawks can make the Final Four. Because of course the Jayhawks can make the Final Four, if only because teams worse than KU make the Final Four almost every year. In fact, a team seeded No. 7 or worse has made the Final Four each of the past five years. So will Kansas make the Final Four? Probably not. But can Kansas make the Final Four? Sure.

(Deep breath.)

At the 12:54 mark we discussed Washington's buzzer-beating win over Arizona and the impressive job Mike Hopkins is doing this season. Then, at the 19:07 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about Duke losing to St. John's, which led to a conversation about why roster-balance is so important in college basketball. And we closed by previewing some interesting games scheduled for Monday/Tuesday.

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Xavier at Butler

Tennessee at Kentucky

That starts at the 34:49 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney