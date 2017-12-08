Podcast: Why do good teams like Arizona, Florida and Kansas keep taking bad losses?

Three teams ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP poll -- Arizona, Kansas and Florida -- have already lost to sub-75 KenPom teams this season. That happened only three times ALL OF LAST SEASON. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

What's up with the Top 25 (and one)?

Am I crazy to have Kansas 24th?

We discussed that at the 6:20 mark. Then, at the 20:49 mark, we previewed Friday night's triple-header at Staples Center. The games are:

I especially like the third game -- Nevada vs. TCU -- because it's a game between two programs that were in bad shape but quickly got turned around when they made terrific hires. It's proof that terrific hires tend to get things going in the right direction quickly. Eric Musselman and Jamie Dixon did it, no problem.

We closed by briefly discussing Saturday's top games.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney