Podcast: Will Duke's Coach K be the last D-I coach to win 1,000 at the same school?

Mike Krzyzewski has now won 1,000 games at Duke.

Will we ever see another Division I coach -- outside of men who are already close, like Syracuse's Jim Boeheim -- win that many at the same school again? Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast. He thinks we will. I think we won't. We both explained our opinions. And then, at the 10:20-mark, we spent a few minutes on the impressive start to this season by Duke freshman Marvin Bagley. He's averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds through two games.

Kentucky barely beat Vermont, 73-69, on Sunday afternoon.

We discussed that at the 12:55-mark.

Then, at the 18:25-mark, we previewed two of Monday's top games -- specifically Minnesota at Providence and Charleston at Wichita State. And a preview of Tuesday's Champions Classic starts at the 23:42-mark. We discussed both games -- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Kentucky -- and offered predictions for each. We agreed on the second game. We disagreed on the first.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.