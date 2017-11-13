Podcast: Will Duke's Coach K be the last D-I coach to win 1,000 at the same school?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
Mike Krzyzewski has now won 1,000 games at Duke.
Will we ever see another Division I coach -- outside of men who are already close, like Syracuse's Jim Boeheim -- win that many at the same school again? Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast. He thinks we will. I think we won't. We both explained our opinions. And then, at the 10:20-mark, we spent a few minutes on the impressive start to this season by Duke freshman Marvin Bagley. He's averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds through two games.
Kentucky barely beat Vermont, 73-69, on Sunday afternoon.
We discussed that at the 12:55-mark.
Then, at the 18:25-mark, we previewed two of Monday's top games -- specifically Minnesota at Providence and Charleston at Wichita State. And a preview of Tuesday's Champions Classic starts at the 23:42-mark. We discussed both games -- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Kentucky -- and offered predictions for each. We agreed on the second game. We disagreed on the first.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.
-
Top 25 (and 1): UK too high at No. 6?
The Wildcats are 2-0, but are still trying to figure things out
-
Top 25 (and 1): Coach K wins 1,000th
The Blue Devils (2-0) are still the top team in our updated rankings
-
Eye on College Basketball: Opening night
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the opening night of the college basketball season
-
UCLA players can't leave China with team
UCLA will fly home Saturday without the players arrested for shoplifting
-
Top 25 (and 1) update: Duke still No. 1
Texas A&M takes West Virginia's slot in Saturday's update of CBS Sports' daily rankings
-
Latest updates on recruiting scandal
Get caught up on the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball
Add a Comment