Podcast: Will LaVar Ball figure out a way to get UCLA’s LiAngelo Ball out of China?

LaVar Ball is in China. And his middle son, LiAngelo, is -- along with two UCLA teammates -- being held at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou until his case for allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store is settled.

So who saw this plot twist coming?

It's a bizarre story featuring the Big Ballers.

So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast by discussing the UCLA players, Chinese law and Louis Vuitton -- including the time, many years ago, when I spent more than $400 on a Louis Vuitton keychain for my wife only to have her be disappointed by the fact that I literally bought the least expensive thing in the entire store.

(Pro Tip: It's apparently more impressive to buy the most expensive thing in a normal store than the least expensive thing in a luxury store. Learned that the hard way. I spent more than $400 to disappoint my wife. Never again!)

Anyway ...

At the 23:52 mark we discussed the latest at Alabama -- where prized recruit Collin Sexton is being held out of games because of his father's alleged role in the ongoing FBI investigation, and where the Crimson Tide's leading returning scorer (Braxton Key) is sidelined with a torn meniscus. That's no way for Avery Johnson to start the season. But that appears to be how Alabama will start the season.

