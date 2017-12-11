Podcast: With Duke and Kansas both losing, should Arizona State be the new No. 1?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander spend some time on the SEC, too
No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kansas both lost this weekend.
So who should be No. 1 now?
Matt Norlander and I discussed that -- plus Boston College's win over Duke, and Arizona State's win over Kansas, at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast. And then, at the 15:06 mark, we got into a conversation about Arizona State's surprising start and impressive resume. The Sun Devils are 9-0 with four top-50 KenPom wins. Bobby Hurley has a fun and good team. Should ASU be No. 1?
Arizona has won four straight.
Have the Wildcats figured things out?
We discussed Sean Miller's team -- and five-star freshman DeAndre Ayton -- at the 20:56 mark. And, at the 27:50 mark, we got into a conversation about the SEC, which currently has six top-40 KenPom teams. The SEC hasn't finished in the top four of KenPom's conference rankings since 2012. But, right now, it is the fourth-best conference in the country, according to KenPom. So is it safe to believe in the SEC this season?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
