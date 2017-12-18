Poll Attacks: A close loss to UNC shouldn’t cause Tennessee to drop on AP ballots

I enjoyed North Carolina's 78-73 victory over Tennessee on Sunday for lots of reasons -- among them because I knew it would provide material for this Poll Attacks column. I even predicted it a few minutes after the final buzzer.

That North Carolina-Tennessee game is perfect for Monday’s #PollAttacks column. Because some AP voter will drop the Vols for losing in the final minute to a higher-ranked team. And then I’ll get to explain why doing that makes no sense. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 17, 2017

Sure enough, multiple AP voters -- namely Elton Alexander, Scott Mansch and Chris Dachille -- did exactly what I said they'd do. Alexander, of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, had Tennessee ranked 19th last week. He has the Vols unranked this week. Mansch, of the Great Falls Tribune in Montana, had Tennessee ranked 21st last week. He has the Vols unranked this week. Dachille, of WBAL-TV in Baltimore, had Tennessee ranked 25th last week. He has the Vols unranked this week.

Simply put, this makes no sense.

And please do not interpret this as me insisting it's ridiculous to leave Tennessee off of a Top 25 ballot. Because it's not ridiculous. It's a defensible thing to do, if you want to do it, and a total of eight voters did it this week. But five of them -- Doug Doughty, Dave Borges, Shannon Ryan, Jesse Newell and Theo Lawson -- didn't have UT ranked last week, either. So they're at least consistent with how they're handling the Vols. Which is why I have no issue with how they're handling the Vols.

But Alexander, Mansch and Dachille?

Yeah, how they're handling the Vols is baffling because, this time last week, they all thought Tennessee was a Top 25 team. And the only thing that's happened since then is Tennessee lost a close game to a North Carolina team that's ranked fifth in the AP poll. In other words, a Tennessee team Alexander, Mansch and Dachille all thought was worthy of a Top 25 ranking last week played a game against a North Carolina team they all have in the top 10 this week, led in the final minute and by definition nearly won. And Alexander, Mansch and Dachille responded to that fact by dropping the Vols off of their Top 25 ballots.

Why?

If they thought Tennessee was a Top 25 team before Sunday's game with North Carolina -- and they did, according to last week's ballots -- what about a final-minute loss to a top-five team made them change their minds? And if this sounds like a point I've made before, that's because this is a point I've made before. In fact, I made this same point last December. And, remarkably, the person I used last December to make the point that punishing teams for losing close games to higher-ranked teams is silly was none other than ... Chris Dachille.

Now here we are again.

So I'm just assuming he doesn't regularly read the Poll Attacks.

Either way, this has long been an issue with AP voters -- too many of whom move teams up after wins and down after losses with no regard for whether the wins and losses were good or bad, competitive or noncompetitive, expected or unexpected. The way these three AP voters handled Tennessee this week is a perfect example. Again, if you don't think Tennessee is a Top 25 team, fine. Reasonable people can disagree on that. But if you thought Tennessee was a Top 25 team last Monday, nothing that's happened between then and now should make you think otherwise. And if I have to write this same column again next December, I'll write it. And then I'll keep writing it every December until someday, finally, we all live in a world where AP voters refuse to punish teams for losing competitive games to higher-ranked teams.