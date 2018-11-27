Poll Attacks: An AP voter from Utah has no idea LSU lost twice in the AdvoCare Invitational
LSU went 1-2 at Disney but moved up five spots on one AP ballot
Day 1 of the AdvoCare Invitational was on Thanksgiving. Day 2 was on Black Friday. And Day 3 was on an NFL Sunday. So it was easy for the games down at Disney World to get lost a little during the busy holiday weekend -- although I saw quite a few of them, including both of LSU's losses.
Yes, LSU went 1-2 at the AdvoCare Invitational.
Will Wade's Tigers beat Charleston in their opener -- then lost to Florida State and Oklahoma State. The loss to Florida State came by three points in overtime. The loss to Oklahoma State -- which was picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll, by the way -- came by 13 points.
I watched just about every minute of both losses.
But guess who didn't?
Jeff Call!
Jeff works for the Deseret News in Salt Lake City -- and I know he didn't watch just about every minute of both losses because he ranked undefeated LSU 22nd on his ballot last week. Then LSU went out and lost to Florida State and Oklahoma State to become two-loss LSU. And this week Jeff responded by moving two-loss LSU ... up five spots on his ballot to No. 17!
What in the world?
This has to be the first time that a team has ever lost twice in a week, including once by double digits to a team picked to finish last in its league, and moved up five spots on an AP ballot. So congrats, Jeff Call! You made history. It's not the good kind of history. It's the careless kind of history. But it's still history, I guess.
