Poll Attacks: AP voter moves Purdue up on ballot after it loses to a team projected to finish last in Big Ten

I've been writing this weekly #PollAttacks column long enough to know exactly the type of result that'll lead to nonsensical ballots from Associated Press Top 25 voters. So when I saw that Purdue lost 70-56 on Sunday at Nebraska, I immediately thought to myself, "Looks like I'll be writing about Purdue on Monday."

Now here we are.

The reason I knew Purdue would be the subject of this #PollAttacks column is because the Boilermakers' loss at Nebraska checked every box on the "This Result Will Be Missed By An AP Voter" checklist. The biggest contributing factor was how Purdue was on some AP ballots last week but unranked in the actual AP poll -- which meant the Boilermakers' game with unranked Nebraska would neither show up on default college basketball scoreboards nor scroll on most tickers. Combine that with the fact that it happened on Sunday in the middle of NFL games, and there was about a 99.9% chance that at least one of the 25 AP voters who ranked Purdue last week would do it again this week without any idea that Purdue spent Sunday losing by 14 points to a Nebraska team that entered with a 4-6 record and ranked 150th at KenPom thanks to losses to the schools ranked 175th (Southern Utah) and 219th (UC Riverside).

Sam Blum came through for me.

He's a writer for the Dallas Morning News who ranked Purdue 12th on his ballot last Monday. Then Purdue went out and lost by 14 points to a Nebraska team that was 4-6 with losses to Southern Utah and UC Riverside, and Blum responded by moving Purdue UP to No. 11 on this week's ballot. Yep, Purdue lost by double-digits (as a 12.5-point favorite) to a sub-100 Nebraska team -- and one AP voter moved Purdue up.

Why?

The only explanation is that Sam Blum submitted his ballot without realizing Purdue spent Sunday losing to Nebraska -- which means an AP voter has now submitted a careless ballot that leads to a flawed poll for the 700,000th consecutive week. It never fails. Incredibly, it never fails. As I've written and said many times, if you're a coach who wants to ensure the result of your game flies under the radar, and by extension stays off of the radars of some of the people who shape the AP poll, just schedule it on an NFL Sunday.

Somebody is guaranteed to miss it.

And none of this is to be interpreted as a criticism of Purdue. Sunday's loss was bad, undeniably; even Matt Painter would acknowledge as much. But the Boilermakers do own a 69-40 win over Virginia and a 59-56 win over VCU, three of their four losses are to top-50 KenPom teams, and Purdue is 11th at KenPom right now. So even though I no longer have Purdue in the Top 25 And 1, it's not necessarily ridiculous to still be ranking Purdue. What is ridiculous, though, is to move Purdue up on a ballot immediately after the Boilermakers lost by double-digits to an unranked team with a losing record.

It's another example of carelessness.

Which is the AP poll's most reliable quality.